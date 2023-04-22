Paper or plastic?

To the editor: My state ID expired on my birthday — March 12, 2023. I was born March 12, 1953. I’m 70 years old and have been in Fairbanks for 48 years. I’m a Vietnam combat veteran. I applied for a new state ID on March 23, 2023. I don’t drive so I don’t have a driver’s licenses, and I really need my ID.
When I applied for my ID, the DMV gave me a temporary paper ID and in 2 to 4 weeks I’ll get my plastic ID in the mail. The paper ID is worthless because it has restrictions for everything on it. I can’t buy cigarettes, liquor, go into federal buildings, can’t go on military bases and lots more — all restrictions printed right on the temporary paper ID.