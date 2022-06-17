Palin must join fight against climate change

To the editor: We find ourselves in an unfamiliar world circa 2022 in a post-pandemic reality,while facing climate change, inflation and a rare long-term congressman replacement era.
In these dark times, a guiding light has emerged. Sarah Palin is in the lead to fill the shoes of the late Don Young in Alaska’s only congressional race.
The Trump-endorsed candidate has quite the track record. Her celebrity has reached global status, and it has not faltered in thwarting her to the next likely congresswoman for Alaska. But what is Sarah’s current stance on climate change?
According to an editorial published in ADN 2016 by Rick Steiner, she has flip-flopped on this issue. In 2016, she claimed that climate change was a hoax, but in 2007, while she was Alaska’s governor, she created a climate change sub-cabinet that initiated a climate change strategy.
In 2022, several climate change strategist groups have indeed taken off. Will Sarah Palin revisit her climate change denial stance?
This question can only be answered by Sarah herself. She must remember, however, that before she went down the rabbit hole of left-wing conspiracy theories, she did believe that climate change initiatives were important.
For the sake of our beloved state, the urgency of the condition of our planet and for the future of humanity, let’s hope Sarah Palin will rejoin the science-back fight against climate change. She must.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole