Package pickup

To the editor: It’s that time of year again when those of us whose mail is delivered by contractors wait in line for lengthy periods to pick up packages that the contractors didn’t deliver. It’s not that our packages are big or heavy — no, the problem is that the contractors provide their employees with vehicles that are too small to carry the packages they need to deliver, so instead we get delivery slips.
I recently had to line up for 45 minutes to get my package, and most of us in line were holding delivery slips. Imagine all that wasted time! And that’s after we’ve paid to have those packages delivered to our homes. When I did get home, what did I find? Another notice saying that the carrier was “unable” to deliver my package.