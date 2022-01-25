Overcoming travel adversities

To the editor: We all know that we are living in difficult pandemic times. Up here in Fairbanks during the winter we all rely on air travel to connect us with our families and loved ones in faraway lands. Whether you are connecting with family in Utqiagvik, a grandchild in Florida, or participating in some whacko conspiracy theory to overthrow our elected government in Washington, DC, it is the airlines that also call Fairbanks home that unquestioningly meet our needs and connect us to the rest of the world. Unfortunately, we normally take all of the flight crews, gate folks and baggage claim people for granted.
Recently, with the perfect storm of the Omicron variant of Covid sickening flight crews and closing borders; record-breaking bad weather shutting down airports and canceling flights; all combined with pre-pandemic numbers of holiday travelers, US airlines were caught totally off guard. Tens of thousands of travelers, including many Fairbanksans, were stranded or had their trips to loved ones interrupted, all over the nation.
Many of us were impacted by flight cancellations, but I would like to commend all of the hard-working Fairbanks Delta and Alaska Airlines employees that tried their hardest over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to lessen the negative impacts that a canceled flight can cause. My daughter, who was up visiting over Christmas, had two flights canceled out from under her and while she worried about losing a new job in Colorado, I witnessed the Delta Airlines employees working closely with the Alaska Airlines employees. Both airlines trying doggedly to get all of their passengers safely to their destinations. It was so refreshing to see everyone pulling together for the common good. When my daughter left Fairbanks, after a five-day extended stay, she actually flew home via two flights on the other airline.
As a community we are blessed to have two major airlines that service our town and that during a time of adversity can act as one. Thank you so much.