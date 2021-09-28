You have permission to edit this article.
Outstanding assembly candidates

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: I have been very supportive of Bryce Ward during his tenure as Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly mayor but have been disappointed in his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. I know the borough leadership is not given any authority in health decisions. That said, he does have some latitude in the case of an emergency.

I have considered the Covid-19 pandemic to be an emergency for our community and for the world. Mandates for mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing, to my mind, would be a no-brainer. These are the most effective ways for every citizen to look out for the health of their own family and fellow residents. Why did you not issue mandates when the cases peaked, peaked again and are now peaking another time? I have not yet decided how I will vote in this race.

On the slate of candidates for the FNSB Assembly this fall, we have three outstanding choices. David Guttenburg, Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly are all very qualified for the seats. They have all been intimately involved with the welfare of residents here in the Interior, and their goals will contribute to the quality of life in the borough.

David’s experience as our representative in the state Legislature gives him insight into any local dealings with the state. Savannah Fletcher has used her practice of law to help those who need it most and have less ability to pay, plus she has actively participated in the running of the borough as a Planning Commission member. Kristan Kelly has been an educator and has set a healthy example by consistent use of trails and Borough Parks and Recreation facilities and wants to promote continued improvements.

Please cast your vote for these three outstanding candidates.

However you choose, please be sure to vote in our local election on Oct. 5 or before.

