Our spiritual evolution

To the editor: We are better people through the simple kindness of not eating animals. It is spiritual evolution, not physical evolution, that is the true evolution of life. An Easter free from the consuming of sentient beings is a true celebration of eternal life and love, and the true evolution of the soul.
It is also my belief that people choose to be born gay or transgender for the sake of spiritual growth. They have chosen to suffer the loneliness and persecution that comes with being different in order to spiritually evolve and make the world a more compassionate, kinder place. We are all human beings first and anything else second.