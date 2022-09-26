 Skip to main content
Our schools need Melissa Burnett

To the editor: There’s only one person in Fairbanks who has known Melissa Burnett longer than I, and that’s her husband — my brother. Melissa and I carried our children at the same time and have been great friends for well over a decade. We’ve managed hockey teams together, coached baseball teams together, and been heavily involved in community activities for years.

She has always worked very hard to lift up all of the children that she encounters. Making kids happy is her driving force. I have no doubt that Melissa will work hard every day to ensure the best possible education for the future leaders of Fairbanks and beyond.

