Our schools need Melissa Burnett

To the editor: There’s only one person in Fairbanks who has known Melissa Burnett longer than I, and that’s her husband — my brother. Melissa and I carried our children at the same time and have been great friends for well over a decade. We’ve managed hockey teams together, coached baseball teams together, and been heavily involved in community activities for years.
She has always worked very hard to lift up all of the children that she encounters. Making kids happy is her driving force. I have no doubt that Melissa will work hard every day to ensure the best possible education for the future leaders of Fairbanks and beyond.
I’ve seen her handle difficult situations in stride, always able to see all sides and bring people together on common ground. She’s wanted to run for school board for several years, and I’m so proud of her for working up the courage to finally do it.
One of my favorite parts about Melissa is the way that she interacts with children, always treating each one like they are the most important person in the room. I’ve seen her help shy kids come out of their shell, and light up when they see her. For years, I’ve watched her bring kids into the radio station and give them airtime and shout-outs, and that always leaves a big impact.
Melissa’s children attend our public schools and will be impacted by decisions that the board will make. I know that she will always judge fairly, with the well-being of our community at the forefront of her mind.
My family has a strong union background, and Melissa understands the value of workers, and would hire a superintendent who places a high value on our teachers.
I’ve been watching school board meetings over the past several years, and I am tired of the divisive bickering, as I’m sure most of you are as well. That’s why we need someone with the strong community ties that Melissa will bring to truly stand for what Fairbanks wants, the best possible public education for our children.
Vote Melissa Burnett for school board on Oct. 4.