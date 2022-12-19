Our love of guns is the problem

To the editor: Most people were horrified by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. So many young lives lost and other young people mentally damaged. Of course, when an event like this occurs, it requires identifying who is to blame. In this case, the blame is being put on the reaction of the police. That is the easy route, but my opinion is that, despite the probability the police made some poor decisions, they are not the basic problem. The easiest response to an event like this to blame the people down the line from the top.
I believe that the real problem is much larger. The problem falls on society as a whole. The U.S. society’s love of guns is the problem. We must acknowledge that guns are not a realistic solution to violence within our society. So how do we get society to change? It’s not an easy problem to solve, and I admit I don’t have a solution. I do know that automatic weapons that shoot many rounds in a very short time doesn’t have a legitimate place in our general society.