Our Legislature must override the vetoes

To the editor: Rep. Ashley Carrick’s Community Perspective on Thursday, 29 June, was superb!: “Overriding governor’s vetoes is a necessity for the future of the state.” The title says it all.
She is correct. Education is the top priority for the future, as well as a constitutional mandate for Alaska. Our governor vetoed $87 million of education funds. This sounds like a big number, but it is only 3% of what was given away in our so-called dividend. So, no one can argue that we can’t afford the legislature’s decision to fund education.
Alaska’s tax revenue for fiscal year 2022 totaled $2,710,734,852. Therefore, the 2022 dividend was about 85% of our total tax revenue, becoming the largest single item in the state budget! (I knew Gov. Jay Hammond, and he certainly did not have this in mind when the dividend program was created.)
When Dunleavy was first elected he tried to kill two of Alaska’s economic engines: the University of Alaska and Alaska’s ferry system. These acts and other weird behavior initiated the recall movement that Dunleavy only survived because of the Covid-19 virus. The governor’s vetoes are worse than natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes. When natural disasters occur, we pull together to overcome the effects and most likely get federal disaster relief. But the Dunleavy vetoes divide us and represent self-inflicted damage, for which there will be no federal disaster aid.
Our Legislature must override these witless vetoes.