Our Legislature must override the vetoes

To the editor: Rep. Ashley Carrick’s Community Perspective on Thursday, 29 June, was superb!: “Overriding governor’s vetoes is a necessity for the future of the state.” The title says it all.

She is correct. Education is the top priority for the future, as well as a constitutional mandate for Alaska. Our governor vetoed $87 million of education funds. This sounds like a big number, but it is only 3% of what was given away in our so-called dividend. So, no one can argue that we can’t afford the legislature’s decision to fund education.

