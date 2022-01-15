 Skip to main content
Ottawa, you have a call on line one

To the editor: Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan, and Rep Don Young, there finally is an issue you can solidly dwell on without spending money but still have a direct impact on Alaskans. Please call Ottawa and the Provincial and Territory Leadership. Their vaccine mandate prevents any transitory commerce.

It is preventing produce and other items making it to our stores and restaurants. I just drove the AlCan last weekend and the problem lays 100 feet just inside the Canada border and one-fourth mile outside Beaver Creek. Everything in between is problem-free. These two locations take their orders from Ottawa. I would start there.

If you need the number please contact me, we can Google it together.

