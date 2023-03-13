Ore trucking plan is fraught with problems

To the editor: The plan to transport ore from the Manh Choh gold mine from Tok to Fort Knox certainly is not well thought out.
Look at the recent accidents of the military vehicles on this route. How many moose, bison, caribou or innocent people will die because of these massive trucks? Having driven this route numerous times during the winter I am familiar with the condition of the road. And what about the summer tourists traveling north in their RVs? Such a great impression of our wonderful state. Tourism also brings in money.