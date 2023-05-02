Ore-haul venture is a well-planned project

To the editor: I’ve been following this story for some time now and am starting to see that some of my neighbors do not understand how to research things before jumping on the bandwagon against something. Things you see on Facebook are not always as they seem, and many people spewing “facts” are not experts.
Looking at the permits and numbers provided, this looks like a well-planned project. I haven’t seen another industry be this thorough in transportation activity ... where is all your trucking data, IGU?
This project is more than about jobs. It is about lifting up our local villages, keeping residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and keeping mining stateside so that children in other countries are not being exploited. I would prefer my iPhone materials come from the USA where it was mined in an environmentally safe way with regulating groups keeping watch. Wouldn’t you?
The facts say this is environmentally sound and with the amount of info that I can find, it looks ethical as everything has been considered, from air, noise, community input, to pollution. I, myself, was surprised to learn that the trucks would contribute less than 0.25% to pm 2.5 emissions.
A past letter claims that the Alaska Highway was not intended for long distance hauling, and dirt was not part of the idea. The whole reason the Alaska Highway exists is for hauling: military, supplies, construction materials and our great pipeline back in the day.
FYI, “tailings” are the byproduct after you process the dirt. They will not be hauling tailings, but dirt. Dirt that is found all around the state on all sorts of projects in all kinds of industries. Don’t let people scare you into thinking different.
I encourage folks not to read propaganda but go straight to the source to see real data.