Ore-haul venture is a well-planned project

To the editor: I’ve been following this story for some time now and am starting to see that some of my neighbors do not understand how to research things before jumping on the bandwagon against something. Things you see on Facebook are not always as they seem, and many people spewing “facts” are not experts.

Looking at the permits and numbers provided, this looks like a well-planned project. I haven’t seen another industry be this thorough in transportation activity ... where is all your trucking data, IGU?

