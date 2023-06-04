Ore haul trucks on CHSR roundabouts is a safety concern

To the editor: One of the most bizarre parts of the proposed Manh Choh-Fort Knox ore haul proposal is running ore haul trucks north and south across the roundabouts on both underpass sides of the Steese Highway bridge over the Chena Hot Springs Road. Over? Yes. How is that possible? Legal right of way in a roundabout is defined for vehicles that are in the roundabout lanes. The ore haul trucks would cross the roundabout lanes at right angles. The yellow and black barred gates would have to be swiveled and lowered to block any other traffic from using the roundabouts when the trucks were crossing them. Most likely there would have to be AKDOT employees and/or troopers there to prevent local citizens from swiveling the gates back in front of the ore haul trucks to allow local use. The ore haul trucks would also destroy the brick work for which the state has already paid, frequently block any other traffic from using the roundabouts and, very likely, quickly degrade the on and off ramps that were not constructed to bear 94’ 10.5” long and 162,000 pounds loaded trucks rapidly repeating the roundabout crossings 24/7.
This is one of many places in the state’s handling of the ore haul proposal that 17 AAC 35.010. Industrial use highways and following sections in the Alaska Administrative Code could have been used by AKDOT to allow local citizens to participate in a democratic process that most likely would have resulted in sound refusal of local residents to permit such use of the roundabouts. But, Kinross/Peak Gold/Contango/Black Gold Express and AKDOT all know that such a refusal, with legal backing perhaps from a permanent court injunction, would have made the ore haul proposal impossible to implement.