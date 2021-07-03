To the editor: Conservatives, in an attempt to win more elections, have chosen what I’ll call Option 1. It involves doing their best to make changes in voting laws in order to make it more difficult for those who they think will not vote for them.
This is done under the guise of “making sure there is no election fraud,” even though there has been none found in recent elections. This includes decreasing the number of drop boxes in areas where voters are less likely to vote for conservatives, shortening the number of early voting days and the days for mail-in ballots, eliminating Sunday voting when many Black voters tend to vote after church, etc. Option 1 is questionable at best and is, in some cases, blatantly illegal.
Option 2 is a much better approach, completely legal, simpler and makes so much sense I can’t understand why conservatives haven’t thought of it. Option 2 is to come up with a platform that will make voters, who otherwise might not support conservatives, actually want to support conservatives. It means coming up with a platform and programs that help the less fortunate folks who otherwise tend to vote for Democrats.