Opposing the proposed Tetlin-Fort Knox corridor

To the editor: We oppose the proposed Tetlin-Fort Knox corridor.

We see nothing but problems if it goes through, given the size of the trucks and the proposed frequency of operation: problems with air pollution, noise, road damage and accidents.

