Opposing authoritarian rule and favoring democracy

To the editor: One of the prime bedrock principles of the Republican Party was having a strong defense ... at least until 2016 when someone who expressed disdain for NATO and who had surprisingly pro-Russian attitudes was elected to be president of our United States of America. While he is no longer president, he and many of his supporters still influence the Republican Party and both talk and act in ways potentially harmful to our alliances and thereby to both our alliance partners and our own defense.
Alliances are an important part of our defense. An excellent description for why can be found at youtu.be/eUL8EvZkfEY, describing the advantages for both the USA and our partners. Further, support for Ukraine for its defense against Russian aggression is important not only to support the principles we stand for but is a surprisingly cost effective way to reduce the power of one of our main enemies.