One strange game of bingo

To the editor: I almost filled my loaded language bingo card while reading Thursday’s Ambler Road opinion column.
I spotted the words “elite,” “profiteers,” “monopoly loving,” “greedy hoard,” “homeless,” “mom-and-pop,” “green economy,” “Alaska families,” “the feds,” “outside activists,” “advocacy groups” and many more. I couldn’t get a bingo, however, because the word “socialism” was missing, which is strange, since that’s what the Ambler Road is — government money going to private projects.
So for an Ambler mine, spending state money for a road is good but for a Tok mine, spending state money for highway repairs is bad. Strange.
Roger Burns
Fairbanks