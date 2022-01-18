One for the trophy books

To the editor: This is in response to the Dec. 24 Daily News-Miner article about a hunter killing a deer on Kodiak Island just to get his name in a trophy book.
Slaughtering animals for enjoyment and ego shows that we Homo sapiens have a long way to go in evolving into decent human beings. From Clint Eastwood — “I don’t hunt. I love to shoot, but not animals. That turns me off.”
In addition religion, which preaches mercy and compassion, is silent on the matter. A deafening silence. People abuse and slaughter innocent sentient beings just for the size of their body parts (because they feel that’s all they’re good for), and then hang them on the wall as some kind of pagan trophy. And the clergy says nothing. Churches should be and can be better than this. The purpose of religion is to revolt against a corrupt status quo, to make this world a kinder, gentler place.