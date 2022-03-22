On World Water Day, a fresh drink from Fox Spring

To the editor: On this day 29 years ago, the United Nations designated March 22 as World Water Day in an effort to celebrate this valuable resource and bring attention to the 2 billion-plus individuals worldwide who do not have access to safe, clean drinking water. Boasting more than 3 million lakes and 365,000 miles of rivers, Alaska has freshwater in abundance, but much of it is out of reach for the average Alaskan as it spends half the year locked in ice or buried under snow.
Here in Fairbanks, we have a privately funded, publicly maintained source of high-quality drinking water at Fox Spring, located along the Elliott Highway north of Fairbanks. Providing fresh potable water at no cost to the public, this spring has provided water year-round to more than 2,000 residents for years. The fate of public access to the spring has not always been secure, but with the help of a partnership between the Friends of Fox Spring (a North Star Community Foundation Member) and the Alaska DOT, private donations and fundraising have ensured that Fairbanksans and wayward travelers alike can pull over and fill their jugs with a fresh drink.
Aligning with the 2022 World Water Day theme, “Making the Invisible Visible,” Friends of Fox Spring and the Alaska DOT are working together using funding from the Alaska State Legislature to bring improvements to the watering point with plans for increased lighting, safety and back-up power in the works. Not only would these improvements increase the accessibility of the watering point to residents, but they would make the location more attractive, drawing well-deserved attention and visibility to this valuable public resource and its benefit to our community.
We hope that today, on World Water Day 2022, you find yourself enjoying a fresh glass of H2O. And maybe, in recognition of those around the world without access to clean drinking water, you will consider making a donation to Friends of Fox Spring to ensure that you and members of your community can maintain access to your very own watering hole and continue to enjoy the best drink in Fox.