On the invasion of Ukraine, no neutrality is possible

To the editor: Whatever our personal and family worries are, they are trivial compared to what the people of Ukraine are experiencing right now for no fault of theirs. They did not attack anyone.
I am not Ukrainian, but I have lived in Ukraine. I know the cities which are now being burned by the Russian fascist regime. There is no longer a gray zone and no neutrality is possible, as French President Macron rightly said in his speech at the United Nations. If you are not with Ukraine, for Ukraine, you are de facto supporting the greatest evil on this planet right now, an existential threat that will destroy all of us if allowed.