On Nov. 8, everything is on the table

To the editor: Nothing is more hysterically absurd than expecting that the Republican Party is the answer to taming inflation. The GOP is owned lock, stock and barrel by the top 10% in this country, and their incessant tax cutting for their benefactors is in no small part why our deficit is stratospheric and our infrastructure both hard and soft resembles undeveloped nations. Our airports, roads, bridges, electrical grids and sewer systems in many parts of the country are a global embarrassment.
On Nov. 8, everything worthy of the idea of civilization is on the table: democracy, human decency, women’s rights, voting rights, a sustainable climate, environmental diligence, fair taxation, an impartial justice system, an immigration policy that can be developed that respects human dignity and the rule of law, and relief from abusive drug prices, predatory student loans, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.