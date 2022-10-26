 Skip to main content
OK then, so what's your family crest?

To the editor: I love politicians who speak of their Native wives and children at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention during an election year. They inspire me to want to run for office, speak at a Proud Boys/Oath Keepers convention or Trump rally, and talk about my White wife and children. It might even help to say I am a descendant of a Scottish clan chief, whether that is true or not.

