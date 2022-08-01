To the editor: Here’s a question for our Legislature and especially our governor and those trying to be governor: “How is it we still pay oil corporations to take our oil? And more, why do we still allow it?” Think SB 21.
On July 29, Heather Cox Richardson, a well-respected commentator, pointed to some revealing facts about oil companies and ongoing inflation. Here’s the scoop:
“ ... today, oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported historic profits from the last three months. Exxon made $17.9 billion (not a typo) last quarter, up 273% from the same time last year, while Chevron made $11.6 billion. Exxon’s rate of income was $2,245.62 every second of every day for the past 92 days; Chevron made $1,462.11 per second. Together, BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies are expected to announce $60 billion in profits for the past three months. They plan to spend much of the profit not on reinvesting in their businesses, but on stock buybacks, which drives up the price of the stock.
“These record profits came at the same time that American consumers were staggering under high gas prices, which made up almost half of the increase in inflation of the past few months.”
While I don’t have numbers for ConocoPhillips, they are unlikely to be very different. Oil corporation profiteering and the buying back of their own stock is the equivalent of burning our fuel dollars to inflate their stock value. No general benefit accrues to any of us who are suffering half of the inflation this is causing. The administration policies aren’t the main cause of inflation. Corporate greed is. Any chance our legislators will listen to these facts? We’re paying for this with our lost oil revenues. What saps these Alaskan mortals be. If we can’t learn now, when can we? Still support SB21? A windfall profits tax is overdue.
The truth continues to hurt.