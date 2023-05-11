Oil and gas resources are more than state piggy banks

To the editor: As a 50-year resident of Fairbanks, I am concerned about the impact that Senate Bills 114 and 122 could have on our state’s economy. These bills, which are pending before the Legislature, would impose new taxes on oil and gas production, which could have devastating effects on our local industries and communities.
For many years, Alaska has been famous worldwide for its natural resources, including vast reserves of oil and gas. These resources have driven the fate of our state’s economy, providing good-paying jobs and funding public services. But now, some lawmakers in Juneau are trying to reverse this legacy by imposing new taxes on the very industries that helped build our state.
I am opposed to Senate Bills 114 and 122 for several reasons. First, these bills would make it more expensive for oil and gas companies to operate in Alaska, which would result in job losses and reduced economic activity. These industries are facing stiff competition from other states and countries, and new taxes could be the final straw that drives them away for good.
Moreover, these bills do little to address the underlying challenges facing our state’s economy. Alaska faces a revenue shortfall, but we need real solutions to close this gap, not cash grabs masquerading as such. Imposing new taxes on oil and gas production might generate short-term revenue, but it would not address the structural problems driving our fiscal crisis. If elected officials decide to go back and take more money from the business community every time they want to spend more, we will run into trouble. Taking more money because you are desperate for cash is a horrible way to make law.
These bills are based on a fundamentally flawed understanding of the role oil and gas play in our state’s economy. Some lawmakers treat these industries as piggy banks; mere sources of revenue. This is a cynical and inaccurate view. These companies are drivers of our state’s economic growth and development. Oil and gas is a major employer and taxpayer in Alaska, and plays a vital role in supporting local communities.
Lawmakers should reject Senate Bills 114 and 122 and focus on policies that support economic growth and family-sustaining employment. Let’s improve Alaska’s chances of becoming a worldwide leader in innovation and job creation — not going back to the same tired “solutions” that would take us backward.