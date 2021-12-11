Offsetting your footprint for a better Fairbanks
To the editor: Here comes the cold and the dark! Some Fairbanksans will escape by taking holiday trips to visit family during this season of the winter solstice. If you are traveling, I invite you to consider offsetting the carbon emitted during your travel by reducing local carbon dioxide emissions here in Fairbanks. You can do this by visiting the Fairbanks Carbon Reduction Fund website, bit.ly/fbxcarbonreduction.
If you search the web, you will find many options for carbon offsets. However, many of those organizations have large overhead (some are even for-profit), and their projects are all over the world. With the Fairbanks Carbon Reduction Fund, you have an opportunity to contribute directly to reducing Fairbanks’ emissions and improving our local air quality. Your contributions will go to the nonprofit Interior Weatherization to improve housing for low-income households, so that they spend less on heating and have more comfortable housing, and we all get cleaner air.
Something to consider as you make your holiday travel plans.