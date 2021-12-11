You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Offsetting your footprint for a better Fairbanks

  • Comments

Offsetting your footprint for a better Fairbanks

To the editor: Here comes the cold and the dark! Some Fairbanksans will escape by taking holiday trips to visit family during this season of the winter solstice. If you are traveling, I invite you to consider offsetting the carbon emitted during your travel by reducing local carbon dioxide emissions here in Fairbanks. You can do this by visiting the Fairbanks Carbon Reduction Fund website, bit.ly/fbxcarbonreduction.

If you search the web, you will find many options for carbon offsets. However, many of those organizations have large overhead (some are even for-profit), and their projects are all over the world. With the Fairbanks Carbon Reduction Fund, you have an opportunity to contribute directly to reducing Fairbanks’ emissions and improving our local air quality. Your contributions will go to the nonprofit Interior Weatherization to improve housing for low-income households, so that they spend less on heating and have more comfortable housing, and we all get cleaner air.

Something to consider as you make your holiday travel plans.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.