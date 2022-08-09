 Skip to main content
Off to the boat races

To the editor: I follow the results of the boat races in Fairbanks during the summer months, with the Yukon 800 being the main event of the season — the race to Galena and back.

There have been many tough competitors involved. To name some: Ray Kasola won many years ago; Fred Pitcher; Marty Greg; Bob Toomba; John Schilling, a real tough competitor everyone was out to beat; Jim Movius; Ed Gustafason was real tough to beat; Bill Page was a winner who liked speed; Scott Dicks, who intended to win every race; Mick Manning, who liked to win and wouldn’t quit; Sen. Click Bishop, who had every race won and a real winning attitude; Ryan Binkley, a fast boat and a tough competitor.

