Off to the boat races

To the editor: I follow the results of the boat races in Fairbanks during the summer months, with the Yukon 800 being the main event of the season — the race to Galena and back.
There have been many tough competitors involved. To name some: Ray Kasola won many years ago; Fred Pitcher; Marty Greg; Bob Toomba; John Schilling, a real tough competitor everyone was out to beat; Jim Movius; Ed Gustafason was real tough to beat; Bill Page was a winner who liked speed; Scott Dicks, who intended to win every race; Mick Manning, who liked to win and wouldn’t quit; Sen. Click Bishop, who had every race won and a real winning attitude; Ryan Binkley, a fast boat and a tough competitor.
You notice there are names of non-Natives, and in no way am I being racist. Lately, most of the competitors are Alaska Native and they have won most of the boat races — and I congratulate each for being winners. Now, I would like to see more representation other than the Native field be involved in the Fairbanks Outboard Association. I invite the general public to join the Fairbanks Outboard Association and run these races. Let’s see if you can whip your buddy!
I was president of this club for two years back in the ‘70s, and the competition was great. There were many heated discussions at the meetings among the competitors but in the end you remained the best of friends.
I never had the skill or patience to build a good, fast race boat but I sure had a lot of fun trying. If you like speed and you like boats and have that competitive spirit, join the Fairbanks Outboard Association and win the Yukon 800 — a real tough race.