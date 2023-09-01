Of tyranny and truth

To the editor: Recent letters serve as examples of why our country is so divided on virtually everything.
One comes from a chicken coup owner bemoaning the end of the incandescent lamp. Tyranny! Biden! Unelected! Unconstitutional! EPA!
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 7:54 am
In fact it was the Department of Energy, not the EPA, who created the rule that specifies lumens per watt. They did so because a bill passed in 2007 by Congress and signed into law by W. Bush (not Biden) mandated it. Thus, not “unelected,” “unconstitutional” or “tyrannical.”
Heat lamps are excluded from the law. Chicken coup owners rejoice! While heat lamps are more expensive than the good ole 60 watt, the average savings per household by using LEDs is pegged at $225 per year, which more than compensates. This should make the chickens and the chickens’ owners cluck-cluck with joy.
Another letter regarded a far more serious subject. Fentanyl and other opioids are killing a large number of us. Unfortunately, this problem is not new. In fact, fentanyl deaths doubled during the previous administration — 28k in 2017 to 56k in 2020. The year 2021 saw 70k deaths. The year 2022 is estimated at 72k. Who to blame? If the buck stops on the president’s desk, then both Trump and Biden are to blame.
While there is much a president can do, in the end: The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves. The real question to ask is, why does America lead the world in drug abuse? No demand means no supply.
The second letter also tossed in, for good measure, an apparent claim that fentanyl is being smuggled by illegal immigrants. According to the U.S. Border Patrol 84% of fentanyl comes across at ports of entry. Of the other 16% much of it is seized at interior checkpoints rather than from backpacks of those sneaking in. Who are the smugglers? According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, 86% is transported by American citizens.
It is hard to solve America’s problems when one side is so ill-informed. A “facts” vs. “alternative facts” argument doesn’t lend itself to solutions. Only higher TV ratings.
Mark Douglas
Fairbanks
