 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Of tyranny and truth

To the editor: Recent letters serve as examples of why our country is so divided on virtually everything.

One comes from a chicken coup owner bemoaning the end of the incandescent lamp. Tyranny! Biden! Unelected! Unconstitutional! EPA!

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.