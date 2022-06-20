Of history and headlines

To the editor: My letter is in response to Roger Havens’ Letter to the Editor in the Saturday, June 18, News-Miner regarding the previous headline “History-making former mayor Jim Hayes dies at 76.” Jim Hayes was a history-making mayor, not only when he became the first African-American to be elected to the office, but the first mayor to hold the office for three consecutive terms. What transpired in his life after that, I feel, has nothing to do with the headline and, therefore, reporter Amanda Bohman was not callous, she did not drag his name through the mud and has no need to apologize for the headline she wrote. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.
Danita Swenson
Fairbanks