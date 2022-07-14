Of bounties and bans

To the editor: The projected cost of the Ukrainian war from the information I have received is between $100-200 billion.
Historically, the United States has provided a large percentage of this kind of money and seen small participation from the surrounding countries that are close to the war. The leader in Russia is not going to back down for any reason, as did Hitler. Remember him?
I suggest putting out a reward of $1 billion for Putin’s proof of death. I am sure there will be some takers. $1 million is not enough to spark an interest but $1 billion will.
Also, the current gun law that has just been passed is not tough enough. I suggest banning all assault weapons, and only the military can have access to them. I own guns but I have no need for an assault weapon to hunt with. I have written to Sen. Murkowski in reference to this subject and have received no response.
Mickey Allen
Fairbanks