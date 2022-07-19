To the editor: Reality has proven Trump and his shyster behaving lawyers lost all 62 election fraud cases. Predatory, deceptive illusion of the Big Lie continues to exist for Trump, stubborn losers and Biden haters.
Over 200 Big Lie Trump devotees (election deniers) are running for state election positions to “improve” chances of winning in ‘22, ‘24. Early sign of USA banana republic 2.0.
The convicted grifter’s Big Lie naked in $100 million first week after the 2020 election. Captivated over $250 million so far. Trump’s captivated, loyal supporters? Prey with money.
Truth be told, Trump and his media accomplices colluded to con, er, misinform the American public. They conceived the embryonic Big Lie. Then nurtured, peddled the alternative to facts-fiction. “Only way Democrats can win is if they steal the election.” Broadcast daily from the winter before the November 2020 election. Fox, Newsmax, OAN, Facebook lawyers should clean their calendars — if this is a democracy.
How does one describe Trump fans who insist on displaying law defying catatonic behavior whenever confronted with the above facts? Are they ardent apostated, beguiled bacchanals, duped dopes, goofy gorgans of galinatias, pretenders of principals, truth tainters or earnest obscurants?
18 US Code 1512. Whoever corrupts, obstructs, influences or impedes any official proceeding or attempts to do so shall be fined or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
World leaders saw Trump as a maleficent clown sans makeup (just fake tan spray). America can regain some respect by jailing Trump and his civilian, political conspirators. No time for their crimes? Dictators will laugh, celebrate, ridicule the U.S. justice system. “It’s just like ours. There are people above the law.”
European Union, most open-minded people are stunned by the harsh Roe v. Wade calamitous decision. UN Human Rights Watch calls it a violation of a basic human right. The extremist regressive, repressive activist Republican Supreme Court has its lowest approval rating — 25%. Smug, self-righteous villains.
Under-handed Republicans, the minority party stole two Supreme Court positions. Expect more Constitutional rights to be wronged by the tyrannical, illegitimate, wrongheaded wrongdoers.
Disgusting wannabe demigods.
Craig Carmack
Two Rivers