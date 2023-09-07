 Skip to main content
Nuclear power at Eielson is a mistake

To the editor: Search Google to learn about the Fort Greely nuclear power plant accident. My sister went to Delta Junction schools when this accident occurred. She now has suffered four cases of cancer including two forms of breast cancer. Her school used contaminated water from the nuclear power plant accident that occurred in 1967. Installing nuclear power reactors at Eielson is a big mistake. The Army has never given us the details about the Fort Greely accident.

