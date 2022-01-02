You have permission to edit this article.
Not seeing the light

To the editor: I must thank the men and women at GVEA who worked long hours in the cold rain traveling the icy roads, the snowed in trails and power line right of ways, to reinstate power to my residence. The conditions were miserable and dangerous with the horrible weather and very little daylight hours.

My power was out from 3 p.m. Dec. 26 until 8 p.m. Dec. 27, a total of 29 hours. Each hour during that time I realized more and more what a necessity power service is to the function of our household. Many times I went into to a room and automatically hit the light switch for no light.

Flash lights lighted our trails as we moved from room to room through the long dark hours. For temporary power I had a generator sized to run the furnace and refrigerator. I am on the municipal water service and their pumps were operating so we had water. I was thinking that if I were on a private well requiring 220 volt power I would have needed at least 30 gallons of potable water stored for this power outage. A suit case generator such as mine does not produce 220 volt electricity required to run a deep well water pump.

When this event is over I would be interested in reading some stories of the challenges met in making the many repairs needed to restore power to us served by the GVEA system. That would make for good reading in the Ruralite magazine. Thanks again to GVEA for meeting the challenge.

Don Callahan,

Fairbanks

