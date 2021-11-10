Not having a Hart

To the editor: I usually do not follow sports but I certainly did follow the writings of our newcomer Hart Pisani in the News-Miner. I was amazed that someone coming from outside the Fairbanks community could almost immediately and so quickly grasp all of the sports venues in Fairbanks and cover them in great detail. His in-depth coverage of the whole gamut of Alaska sports also included his great photos taken on site of the activities.
I wondered how long it would be before he, or anyone, working the long and irregular hours required to produce so much information could keep up the pace.
Well in Monday’s paper I had my answer. I am sure that the community will miss him. Leaving at the beginning of another Alaska winter makes sense. But going to Iowa leaves me to believe he must have received a fabulous offer. The weather isn’t that great and the politics alone would keep me away. May he be very successful in his new pursuits. With his energy and drive I can’t see why he would not do so.
