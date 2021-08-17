You have permission to edit this article.
Not getting vaccinated shows a lack of care

To the editor: The people of Earth are going through a Darwinian selection process. More of the people who made a poor choice in who and what to believe are dying than those that made a better choice. Yes, some fitness freaks who vaccinated, masked and social distanced will die, and some MAGA-hat wearing, vaccine-avoiding folk who went unmasked to rallies and parties will not even be touched by the virus. The odds of survival are far better for the first group than for the second.

The odds are also much better for those around the first group than those around the second, as well. Not taking steps to protect your friends and family from the virus reflects a lack of care for them. It reflects a lack of patriotism as well. The country will do far better, far faster, if we can kill off the virus by having nearly everyone get vaccinated.

Remember, this virus mutates. The longer it can stick around because of unvaccinated folk, the more it can mutate into even more deadly strains. And for those who were fooled into believing lies, remember that fear mongers make money and get votes because people believe those lies. Consider what other lies they are likely spreading and how those also reflect a lack of patriotism and care for their fellow man.

Alex Koponen

Fairbanks

