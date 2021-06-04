To the editor: What is “normal” life in our nation? According to Victor Davis Hanson, we’ve just endured a year of “madness” — insanity, burning, looting and derangement — wrought, he says, by “the hard left.” Hmmm. Hanson creates, then demonizes, this “hard-left” straw man in his column on June 1, blaming violent lefties, those supposed evil enemies, for causing the woes he describes.
Hanson is shocked by what he sees as a pandemic year full of inexplicable insanity. But he fails to mention the horrific — and truly insane and shocking — sight of demonic injustice viewed worldwide by anybody who came anywhere near a TV set or went online in the past 365 days. The world saw 9 1/2 minutes of film caught on a cellphone by a young girl: we all watched while an unresisting human being, a U.S. citizen — George Floyd — was solemnly asphyxiated on a public street in Minneapolis by a uniformed murderer. “I can’t breathe” were the words we heard Floyd repeat again and again.
Change entered our nation after that. Personally, as a lifelong peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I hope fervently that this change from “normal” is permanent. I’m thankful for millions of peaceful protesters — here and across the globe — who took to the streets to protest Floyd’s murder. I’m thankful for voters who took Floyd into account when they voted, and for laws created to rein in — or even end — systemic brutality, injustice, inequality and insane hatred.
I for one do not want to live any longer in the “normal” world Hanson clings to. It’s a racist place that has for too many pain-filled generations routinely perpetuated its evil might-makes-right versions of narrowness and cruelty. Thankfully, as Hanson himself attests, that old world may be dying.