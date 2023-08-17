 Skip to main content
Nonsense, lies, Trump and Biden

To the editor: I would just like to respond to Mr. Tony Bent's ridiculous rant (on Biden's Hawaii silence and Trump's indictments). Mr. Bent, do you only get your information from Fox? Your letter is absolutely filled with nonsense and lies, and things like this get people hurt. Please take some time to educate yourself on what's really going on in the world and don't just spout hateful rhetoric on things you clearly know nothing about!

