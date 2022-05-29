No to military housing on polluted properties

To the editor: Leaders of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, state of Alaska, state finance agencies and our congressional delegation have aggressively sought and secured the F-35 fleet at Eielson Air Force Base. Promises and assurances were made. In terms of military housing, the borough has fallen short of expectations. In an on-going effort to provide housing for our military members and their families, there are several proposed projects being evaluated at this time. Some of them are on known polluted properties.
Polluted properties — whether the pollution is sulfolane, PM 2.5, heavy metals or one of the thousands of types of cancer causing, neurotoxic PFAS compounds — should not be in consideration for military housing, or for that matter, any housing until such time as the pollution and its bad effects are mitigated. These families are in the prime of their lives and their children are growing and developing.
Local governments should not purchase privately owned, polluted property because the public then becomes liable, both financially and ethically for the outcomes to people from living on that land. Local government properties that are polluted or suspected to be polluted need to be thoroughly and transparently tested and remediated before projects are promoted.
Housing our valued military and their families or any families on polluted property where their children will play, breathe the air (PFAS dust is in the air) and a garden might be grown is a good way to put them in harm’s way without firing a single bullet. I don’t believe that is anyone’s intention. The Golden Rule should apply.
Patrice Lee
Fairbanks