No tin foil hatters

To the editor: Jeff Foxworthy had a comedy routine whereby a person might be defined as a "redneck" if they behaved in a certain manner. The term "redneck" originated from the description that most people who farmed for a living had sunburned necks after long hours of hard work.

Of course most farmers are not the extreme deviants defined by Foxworthy as marrying close relatives, blasting explosives for recreation or eschewing education. Rather, he was distinguishing and chiding those people who fell beyond the norm of most farmers’ values.

Likewise, most "conservatives" are not deviants described as "tin foil hatters," those who make wildly unsubstantiated claims about science and politics, but neither are tin foil hatters refuted by mainstream conservatives.

In an effort to encourage conservatives to distance themselves from "tin foil hatters," I suggest the following litmus test:

• You might be a tin foil hatter if you believe there are tunnels of practicing pedophiles beneath the White House.

• You might be a tin foil hatter if you believe Dominion Voting machines are actively being hacked in Venezuela.

• You might be a tin foil hatter if you believe the Holocaust did not commit the murders of 6 million Jews.

• You might be a tin foil hatter if you believe that CRT is an actual curriculum.

• You might be a tin foil hatter if you believe Covid-19 vaccinations will implant microchips in your body for the deep state to control citizens.

In the absence of a News-Miner election insert, voters may want to carry their own list of candidates into the voting booth who pass the sanity criteria and therefore can be trusted to make sound choices on our behalf.

Conversely tin foil hat candidates who are incapable of discerning fact from fantasy should be referred to mental health clinicians, or at the minimum, to trusted Fact Check organizations.

