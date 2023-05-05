 Skip to main content
No Santa Claus

To the editor: Unpresidential Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 election. Google: “Autocrat behaving Trump.” Silent majority of Americans believe HSE. Republican’s clown car caravan has gotten longer, louder, more ludicrous.

Donation beggars publicizing, catering to every crackpot crook with outlandish appetites for conspiracy theories, misinformation, anti-democracy tenets. Grandpa says: “They’re battier than a bat cave!”

