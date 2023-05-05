To the editor: Unpresidential Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 election. Google: “Autocrat behaving Trump.” Silent majority of Americans believe HSE. Republican’s clown car caravan has gotten longer, louder, more ludicrous.
Donation beggars publicizing, catering to every crackpot crook with outlandish appetites for conspiracy theories, misinformation, anti-democracy tenets. Grandpa says: “They’re battier than a bat cave!”
Google: “Secret meetings between Putin and Trump.” Russian scalawag says the American shyster is mentally unstable. Google: “8 Republicans went to Russia.” No American patriot would spend the Fourth of July recess there. No Putin. Guess who met with them? The two Russian jackals who posed with conflicted grifter Trump shortly after he conned his way to the presidency.
Google: “How autocratic is the Republican Party?”
Currently, not its future reprehensible regressive agenda.
Grandpa Swanson says, “Most Trump admirers dare not google sites in this LTTE. It’s like proving to 5-year-old kids there’s no Santa Claus. Only fish should be lifelong suckers!” Google: “Grifters and the Big Lie” and “How is Trump like Mussolini.”