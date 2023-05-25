 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No sane, reasonable person

To the editor: There was a political cartoon in Tuesday’s paper that had a mean looking elephant with “thought police” written across its front shirt. The mean elephant was depicted as scowling at a kid looking at bare library shelves.

The kid said, “I wonder why they banned George Orwell’s anti-totalitarian book 1984?” The mean elephant says, “Hands up! You are under arrest for thought crimes!”

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.