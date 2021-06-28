You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

No place for disrespect

  • Comments

To the editor: Friday night my husband and I attended the Goldpanners game. We had fun. This isn’t a knock on the ‘Panners organization, but something occurred that needs to be addressed.

Just before the seventh inning stretch, an older man with an American flag hanging out of his backpack stopped just before the stairs off the central bleachers where you can either go left to the concession stand or straight to the kazoo section. We hardly noticed him because he wasn’t blocking our view of the game. Another guy — maybe late 30s to early 40s, fit, ballcap, might have been ‘Panners crowd control — told him to move. OK, that was reasonable, but what followed wasn’t.

The older guy, who didn’t appear intoxicated or aggressive, moved to a lower spot where he might still block the view of people coming up from the concession stand but no one in the stands. My husband and I weren’t paying attention until voices raised so we don’t know what started it.

The older guy said he was Bravo Company in a district of Vietnam and then the younger fellow said, “You’re a stupid jarhead that only knows how to absorb bullets.”

Way to get political and insulting all in a single sentence, man.

“I was just standing in a stairwell,” the veteran replied calmly.

“I’m sorry for what you did over there,” said the other guy. I can’t report the veteran’s reply, but it was an appropriate Anglo-Saxon expletive under the circumstances.

I’m not a rah-rah-support-the-military type myself. My anger is not that a non-veteran disagreed with a veteran, but that someone apparently representing a community organization disrespected an elder in our community. There was also a woman standing there with a blond ponytail and a Champion sweatsuit. The radio on her hip suggested they were ‘Panners crowd control.

If people in the ‘Panners organization know who this jerk is, call him out for his lousy behavior. Whatever his excuse was is no excuse for what he said. That sort of disrespect needs to stop right now.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.