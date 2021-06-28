No place for disrespect

To the editor: Friday night my husband and I attended the Goldpanners game. We had fun. This isn’t a knock on the ‘Panners organization, but something occurred that needs to be addressed.
Just before the seventh inning stretch, an older man with an American flag hanging out of his backpack stopped just before the stairs off the central bleachers where you can either go left to the concession stand or straight to the kazoo section. We hardly noticed him because he wasn’t blocking our view of the game. Another guy — maybe late 30s to early 40s, fit, ballcap, might have been ‘Panners crowd control — told him to move. OK, that was reasonable, but what followed wasn’t.
The older guy, who didn’t appear intoxicated or aggressive, moved to a lower spot where he might still block the view of people coming up from the concession stand but no one in the stands. My husband and I weren’t paying attention until voices raised so we don’t know what started it.
The older guy said he was Bravo Company in a district of Vietnam and then the younger fellow said, “You’re a stupid jarhead that only knows how to absorb bullets.”
Way to get political and insulting all in a single sentence, man.
“I was just standing in a stairwell,” the veteran replied calmly.
“I’m sorry for what you did over there,” said the other guy. I can’t report the veteran’s reply, but it was an appropriate Anglo-Saxon expletive under the circumstances.
I’m not a rah-rah-support-the-military type myself. My anger is not that a non-veteran disagreed with a veteran, but that someone apparently representing a community organization disrespected an elder in our community. There was also a woman standing there with a blond ponytail and a Champion sweatsuit. The radio on her hip suggested they were ‘Panners crowd control.
If people in the ‘Panners organization know who this jerk is, call him out for his lousy behavior. Whatever his excuse was is no excuse for what he said. That sort of disrespect needs to stop right now.