No on the PRO Act

To the editor: Sen. Murkowski, please please reject the PRO Act
Right now, the U.S. Senate is considering the PRO Act, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski has yet to indicate how she will vote on it. As an independent worker, I hope she soundly rejects it.
The bill uses what’s called an “ABC test” to determine whether a worker is an independent contractor or an employee. However, this test is so strict that most contractors — from loggers to truck drivers to dancers — would have to become employees.
This would be very harmful for a lot of workers, including me. I’m an independent contractor who delivers with Doordash to supplement my Social Security, and I absolutely love the freedom and flexibility it gives me. I don’t have shifts or set hours I have to work, so I can earn income in my own way and achieve a higher quality of life without having to deal with a boss.
As a retiree, I don’t want the pressures and stress of employment. I just want the financial freedom to live out my retirement in the most beautiful place in the world. If the PRO Act passes, that won’t be possible, which is why I strongly urge Sen. Murkowski to vote “No.”