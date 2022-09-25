 Skip to main content
No on Prop 2

To the editor: Every 10 years the federal government requires a census to assess our population and formulate a plan for redistricting states accordingly to establish seats in the House of Representatives at the federal and state levels.

Redistricting effects all levels of government, including local government, which is the reason that Proposition 2 is on the ballot for our borough election. Proposition 2 asks voters if they want to keep the present method of electing our Borough Assembly members or change it. At the present time, members serve “at large.” They are elected by and serve the entire population. Redistricting allows local government to reconsider this process. If the people vote to change the method, then the Borough Assembly formulates a plan to make those changes.

