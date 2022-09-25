No on Prop 2

To the editor: Every 10 years the federal government requires a census to assess our population and formulate a plan for redistricting states accordingly to establish seats in the House of Representatives at the federal and state levels.
Redistricting effects all levels of government, including local government, which is the reason that Proposition 2 is on the ballot for our borough election. Proposition 2 asks voters if they want to keep the present method of electing our Borough Assembly members or change it. At the present time, members serve “at large.” They are elected by and serve the entire population. Redistricting allows local government to reconsider this process. If the people vote to change the method, then the Borough Assembly formulates a plan to make those changes.
There are approximately 90,000 people in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. One proposed change advocates dividing the borough into nine districts, each representing 10,000 residents, corresponding to the nine existing seats on the Assembly. A representative would be elected from each district, making that representative directly accountable to the residents of that district, maximizing local control.
At present there is no direct connection between various neighborhoods and specific representation on the assembly. A representative from University West may not identify with or adequately represent those living in Two Rivers; or an assembly member from North Pole might under-appreciate the concerns of the residents of Ester.
This district concept is nothing new. The municipalities of Anchorage and Juneau, and Golden Valley Electric, are all divided into districts.
Campaigning for the Borough Assembly in all five districts is a gigantic and expensive task. Narrowing the field would result in more people willing to serve on the assembly and would make local government more accessible and responsive to residents. Our local government would be more representative, and the residents better served. Any time government is made closer and more responsive to its citizens, it functions better.
The 2022 borough and city elections began Monday, Sept. 19 with early voting and ends Oct. 4 at the regular voting precincts. Please vote “no” on Proposition 2.