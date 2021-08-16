No official Chamber position on carbon pricing

To the editor: I recently wrote an opinion piece in this paper about carbon pricing. In the piece I discussed feedback I’d received from the Chamber of Commerce Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee members on the issue.
I would like to clarify that the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, the committee and its members have not taken a position on carbon pricing. In addition, I now understand that though the meetings of the Chamber of Commerce and its committees are open to the public, and their members welcome discussion, that discussion is not intended for publication.
My apologies to the members of the Committee who shared their opinions with me.
Martha Raynolds, cclusa.org
Fairbanks