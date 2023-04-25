 Skip to main content
No new taxes

The common refrain in Juneau this session is “We need a fiscal plan”.

Unfortunately, to many, that translates into a much longer lyric that asks, “How do we impose more than $1 billion in new taxes on residents and Alaskan businesses to turn a marginally sustainable $1,300 dividend into an attempt to fund an unsustainable $2,700 dividend. All this, on the heels of the Permanent Funds losses of nearly $3 billion in the market over the past year?” Wouldn’t it be great if our legislators thought about a sustainable long-term fiscal plan for Alaska, rather than just thinking about their next re-election?

