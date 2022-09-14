 Skip to main content
No Nenana land sale

To the editor: The reason for this letter is the Nenana agricultural land sale and the $15 million road extension to the Kantishna River. I agree with our local tribe’s view that this project should be stopped until a full disclosure of the environmental impact, cultural and traditional use of the area is determined. In addition are these public funds being used to the best benefit of Alaskans?

The area where the land sale and road are proposed have been traditional hunting, fishing, trapping and wood-gathering land used by local Nenana residents. Privatizing this area for farming will greatly curtail these century-old practices.

