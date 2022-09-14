No Nenana land sale

To the editor: The reason for this letter is the Nenana agricultural land sale and the $15 million road extension to the Kantishna River. I agree with our local tribe’s view that this project should be stopped until a full disclosure of the environmental impact, cultural and traditional use of the area is determined. In addition are these public funds being used to the best benefit of Alaskans?
The area where the land sale and road are proposed have been traditional hunting, fishing, trapping and wood-gathering land used by local Nenana residents. Privatizing this area for farming will greatly curtail these century-old practices.
The land where the road would go is wetlands atop permafrost. With the warming climate a road built over this base is bound to have issues. The newly established road to Tanana has become a difficult road to travel due to lack of upkeep. Once these roads are built, who will maintain them?
From the public comment meeting on Sept. 10, I gathered that reason for making the road was to provide agricultural opportunities and access to hunting and fishing. I understand the state’s interest in food security. My thought is that the state should be choosing to develop food sources in the Mat-Su Valley. This would be much more effective for a number of reasons. Mat-Su has a much longer growing season and is close to the major population centers so food transportation would be much less. Access to good soil, electricity and water is already established.
As for the hunting and fishing access, this proposed area is already available by boat. Local subsistence users boat the rivers as a nonintrusive way of reaching needed resources. A road would stress the local food source as it would encourage outside hunters to expand their hunting opportunities at the expense of those who live and depend on the food resources locally.
Finally, is this the best use of federal transportation money? The existing highways in Alaska are in constant need of repair. Wouldn’t a greater good be to improve what we already have?