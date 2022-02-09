 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

No need to resell this retail

  • Comments

To the editor: Over the years, I have shopped and donated to our local Salvation Army. Recently, within the last two months, I was well as others have noticed the clothing on the racks is severely stained, soiled with underarm sweat stains, wrinkled, ripped, torn, etc. The dishes are dirty, the utensils are crusty. It's plain sickening.

I don't know if the Salvation Army is under new management or not, and if so, they need to get the old manager back in there because it was always clean and you never saw garbage this bad for sale on the floor. It's unsanitary, it's dirty, it's devastating. It was a great store — no horrible smell, no dirty dishes, utensils, clothing, etc. You could find things you normally could not find elsewhere.

I realize these items have been donated. However, items that are in such horrible condition should be thrown out, burned, not put up for sale. Just because an individual shops at Salvation Army does not make them a lessor individual.

What's really disgusting is to know this is how the Salvation Army is disrespecting our community — by displaying these things for sale. Throw them away. Our community deserves better than this.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.