No need to resell this retail

To the editor: Over the years, I have shopped and donated to our local Salvation Army. Recently, within the last two months, I was well as others have noticed the clothing on the racks is severely stained, soiled with underarm sweat stains, wrinkled, ripped, torn, etc. The dishes are dirty, the utensils are crusty. It's plain sickening.
I don't know if the Salvation Army is under new management or not, and if so, they need to get the old manager back in there because it was always clean and you never saw garbage this bad for sale on the floor. It's unsanitary, it's dirty, it's devastating. It was a great store — no horrible smell, no dirty dishes, utensils, clothing, etc. You could find things you normally could not find elsewhere.
I realize these items have been donated. However, items that are in such horrible condition should be thrown out, burned, not put up for sale. Just because an individual shops at Salvation Army does not make them a lessor individual.
What's really disgusting is to know this is how the Salvation Army is disrespecting our community — by displaying these things for sale. Throw them away. Our community deserves better than this.