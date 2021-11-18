No need for a sports complex

To the editor: Why do we need a new sports complex? There are alternatives. There are several places in town that can be remodeled for what is needed at a much lower cost. We don’t need to be spending $100 million on a building that just isn’t needed.
What is the plan to pay for that $100 million, what revenue will it generate? The Carlson Center can be remodeled and serve the same purpose.
The simple answer is we don’t have the money and if we did why wouldn’t we put it toward more important things such as road maintenance, education, mental heath crisis, fighting alcohol and drug abuse, feeding the homeless, and the police force?
