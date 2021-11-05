No justice

To the editor: I noticed that the arsonist from the Chena Hot Springs road area has a trial date for January.
A man murdered his mother Jan. 15, 2019, and there still hasn’t been a trial yet. As the family of our mom, we are disgusted as the trial gets pushed back over and over again. We, the family of Molly Rosa, haven’t seen justice yet. We cannot settle her estate since George Rosa inherits it but since he murdered our mom we have requested to be the heirs of her estate with him being left off. This has made it so we cannot get what closure we can from her brutal death.
The justice system in Alaska is broken and our biggest fear is he will get off. All we want is the full justice of the law which in this case has not been seen yet.
