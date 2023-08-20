No fan of Sen. Murkowski

To the editor: Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she would prefer Joe Manchin over Joe Biden or Donald Trump (for U.S. president).
Well, I would prefer anyone selected at random walking down Main Street at noon on Tuesday to Lisa Murkowski. In a way she is even worse than Dan Sullivan because she is smart enough to know better. Promoting Manchin helps the orange felon.
Murkowski, after all, is a product of nepotism. She was looking for a job and her daddy got her one. It took her years to learn enough to appear truly concerned about Alaskan issues, but at times the phoniness still shines through, like now.
Jay Hammond was the last Republican governor who cared more about the state than his benefactors. Since then, the Republican Party’s incompetence in the governance of this state is mind-bending, costing the state billions, but it won’t have any effect on future elections. Alaskans never learn. Owning the “libs” takes precedence over competence. Seems it always has.