No fan of Sen. Murkowski

To the editor: Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she would prefer Joe Manchin over Joe Biden or Donald Trump (for U.S. president).

Well, I would prefer anyone selected at random walking down Main Street at noon on Tuesday to Lisa Murkowski. In a way she is even worse than Dan Sullivan because she is smart enough to know better. Promoting Manchin helps the orange felon.

